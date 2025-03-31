Noida, March 31: A district court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of hitting two pedestrians with his Lamborghini sportscar in Noida. Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday following the accident near an under-construction building in Sector 94 here, police said. The two labourers have been identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, both hailing from Chhattisgarh. They were admitted to a private hospital and have been operated upon, police said.

The accused's advocate, Mayank Pachori, told reporters, "The court has granted bail as the offence was bailable. The bail was granted without conditions." He said the accident happened when Kumar was out on a test drive of the vehicle. Noida Lamborghini Accident: District Court Grants Bail to Accused Driver Deepak Who Crashed Luxury Sports Car Into 2 Pedestrians in Sector 94 (Watch Video).

Kumar, a car dealer in Noida, was booked under section 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125(B) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhupendra Singh, in-charge of the Sector 126 Police Station, said.

A purported video surfaced online on Sunday, showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died there. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car. 'Did Anyone Die?' Asks Lamborghini Driver After Hitting Two Pedestrians in Noida, Arrested (Watch Video).

The injured labourers said the car came towards them at a very high speed giving them no time to escape. "I have injuries on my legs and hands... my whole body is paining," said one of the injured labourers. During questioning on Sunday, Kumar told police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. The car is registered in Puducherry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)