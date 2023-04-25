Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally declare the results of Gunotsav 2023 today during a programme to be held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

'Gunotsav' is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Allegations: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Delhi Government on Plea of Seven Women Wrestlers.

The Gunotsav 2023 was conducted from January 18 to February 18 this year in three phases.

In the three phases, a total of 44,530 schools and over 41.27 lakh students from classes I to IX have been evaluated. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Four Garment Shops, 20 Stalls Gutted in Blaze at Sarojini Nagar’s Babu Market (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)