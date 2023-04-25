New Delhi, April 25: Four garment shops and 20 temporary stalls were gutted in a fire that broke out in Babu Market at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding there were no casualties or injuries. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, Huge Flames Visible For Kms As Rescue Operations Continue (Watch Videos).

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg said a call regarding fire at shop no-1 in Babu Market was received at 2.21 a.m. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan Area, 25 Fire Engines At The Spot (Watch Video).

Four garment shops and 20 temporary stalls were gutted in a fire that broke out in Babu Market at #Delhi's #SarojiniNagar area on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding there were no casualties or injuries. pic.twitter.com/qyfWJlQtke — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2023

"A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was in four garments shops and 15 to 20 temporary stalls. No casualty was reported," said Garg.

