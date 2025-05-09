Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 9 (ANI): In a significant announcement marking the close of Assam's vibrant Bihu season, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday has appealed to the public and organizers to cancel all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from May 10 onwards.

The appeal was made through an official statement in which the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the widespread and enthusiastic participation in cultural programs throughout the past month.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions," Sarma said in a post on X.

"However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated," he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Though the Chief Minister did not cite a specific reason for the sudden request to cancel remaining programs, the timing has sparked speculation.

And one of the major reason can be the escalating tension between India and pakistan.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers and sought blessings for the Indian army at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday morning.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian Army, many wanted them to eradicate terrorism. "We are really proud of the Indian army for their tremendous work. They should continue this till terrorism is completely eradicated. We salute them. Jai Hind!" a devotee, Shantanu Roy, told ANI.

"We pray that Maa gives strength to the family of those who lost their loved ones in the (Pahalgam) attack... People who are still fighting to eradicate terrorism, may Maa give them the strength to conquer terrorism," Shumita Roy, another devotee, said.

Jai Kumar Das, another devotee, expressed his anger at Pakistan, which he said launches attacks against India frequently.

"Give the army the power to finish off Pakistan completely. It is attacking India again and again. Pakistan cannot be trusted... We have complete faith in Modi ji... I pray to Maa Kamakhya to give power to the Indian Army. Don't give us power. First, give it to those who are protecting us so that they can return home safely," he said.

Earlier, multiple drones and heavy cross-border shelling were reported near civilian areas in Jammu on Thursday night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)