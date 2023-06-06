Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): Reacting to the controversial statement of Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on the rise of the electricity bill, opposition Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on Tuesday staged a protest against the statement and was seen as sitting under a tree near the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker's official residence inside the state assembly premises in Guwahati.

Amid soaring mercury level and rising electricity bills in the state, Biswajit Daimary recently advised common people of the state that, if people are struggling to pay their electricity bill then they can find alternative by sitting under trees instead of switching fans to reduce electricity bill.

Hitting out at the Assam Legislative Assembly speaker, Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said that, he staged protest by sitting under a tree near the official residence of Biswajit Daimary on behalf of the common people of the state.

"Amid soaring Mercury level, the common people are suffering from rising electricity bills, but the Assam Assembly speaker has advised the people to sit under trees to reduce electricity bills. It is totally unacceptable," Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said.

He also said that, he and his party has strongly condemned this type of statement.

The Congress MLA said that, not only the Assam Assembly speaker, the state BJP president also advised the people to eat less to control the price hike of essential commodities, vegetables.

Opposition Congress expressed deep concern over lack of effective measures by the state government to control price hike.

He also said that, his party will take agitation against the Assam government's failure to control price hike. (ANI)

