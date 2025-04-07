Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Rongali Bihu festival - the biggest festival of Assam- a Bihu dance workshop has been organised in Guwahati, said a press statement.

Around 500 girls from different parts of the capital city of Assam participated in this workshop.

The workshop was organised by Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan at Chandmari field.

According to the organisers, the main aim of organising this Bihu dance workshop is to train the new generation in traditional folk Bihu dance and give them a platform to learn about traditional Assamese culture, dance, etc.

Simanta Thakuria, General Secretary of Pub Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan told ANI, more than 1000 students have registered for this Bihu workshop.

"This year Pub Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan is going to celebrate its 64 years Bihu celebration. We have organised this Bihu workshop to teach our culture to our new generation. Every year we have been organising Bihu workshop and this year the workshop has started from today and it will be continued till April 12. We will organize the main Bihu competition on April 14, 15 and 16," Simanta Thakuria said.

The people of Assam will celebrate Rongali Bihu on April 14 and 15.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the Indian state of Assam, particularly by the Assamese people. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and usually falls in mid-April.

The festival signifies the onset of the agricultural season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. Rongali Bihu is a multi-day festival that typically spans seven days, each day known as 'Xaat Bihu.'

The celebration involves various cultural activities, traditional rituals, and feasting. On the first day of Rongali Bihu - the cattle are washed, and smeared with a paste of fresh turmeric, black lentil, etc while people sing to them - "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru (Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow from year to year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you be a large one)" and then the people also worship the cattle. (ANI)

