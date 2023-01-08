Dima Haso (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): Dima Haso Police in Assam seized 42 narcotic capsules weighing 20 grams and nabbed three persons including two drug peddlers.

DSP Borkeri Terang said, "42 (Narcotic capsules) weighing 20 grams were recovered. The capsules were hidden in small plastic containers. We suspect many people are involved in this."

Police nabbed two drug peddlers and another person near the Jatinga area on Friday.

Police said, "We have carried the search operations based on a tip-off. Accordingly, we hatched a plan and intercepted the car."

The Border Security Force of Guwahati Frontier seized 5,023 kilograms of ganja, and 43,719 Yaba tablets and apprehended 221 smugglers this year so far, informed officials on December 1.

Since January 1 till November 30 last year, the troops of BSF under Guwahati Frontier have rescued 8,678 cattle heads, seized 41,876 phensydyl bottles, 5,023 kgs of ganja, 43,719 Yaba tablets (worth Rs 2.18 crore) and 5,13,000 FICN, added officials.

The Guwahati city police in November apprehended two drug peddlers and seized large quantities of contraband worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle, informed the city police.

Based on secret information, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta intercepted a Xylo passenger vehicle in the Gorchuk area and recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets in possession of two persons. (ANI)

