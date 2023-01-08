Mumbai, January 8: The Mumbai police recently arrested three people for allegedly duping a man in what seems to be another case of KYC racket scam. Police officials said that the three accused not only duped the man to the tune of Rs 1.09 lakh but also used his money to buy expensive mobile phone. The three accused were arrested by the Matunga Police on Saturday.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused were arrested from Delhi and Jharkhand. Cops suspect that the accused must have cheated more people. The incident came to light after Vasant Chheda (64) lodged a complaint against unknown persons. Mumbai Shocker: College Student Stabs Classmate With Sickle, Attacks His Leg With Iron Rod for Threatening His Girlfriend in Malad; Complaint Filed.

On December 25, Chheda received a message from a person posing as bank official who asked him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) information. Following this, Chheda received a link on his phone which when he clicked, generated an OTP. A few minutes later, he received a message stating that Rs 1.09 lakh was debited from his account.

Realising that he was cheated, Chheda rushed to Matunga police station and filed a complaint. The police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police learned that the money was deposited in a Delhi-based store from where the accused had purchased a high-end phone on the same date. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

"Our team was informed that the order was placed online and that the purchaser might come to pick up the phone. A trap was laid and two suspects were arrested," said API Digambar Pagar. The arrested accused have been identified as Saif Ali Usman Ali (23), Mohammed Kalam Mohammed Sohrab Ansari (22) from Delhi. The third accused identified as Arun Kumar Mandal (24) was arrested from Jharkhand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).