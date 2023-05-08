Guwahati, May 8: Assam Police arrested a doctor couple for allegedly torturing a four-year-old girl at their house in the Paltan Bazaar area of Assam. The police on Sunday said that the four-year-old girl was an adopted child of the couple.

Police on Saturday night arrested Psychiatrist Sangeeta Datta from Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district a day after her husband Dr Walliul Islam who is a gastrointestinal and advanced general surgeon, was held from his residence in Guwahati.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nandini Kakati told ANI, "Police received information that, a four-year-old is tied up on a pole on the terrace of a house and she was being beaten with a hot rod. Police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the minor girl."

"At first, they (doctor couple) said that the girl is their own child, but during the investigation, we found that she was not their child and they adopted her. When we rescued the minor girl, we also found several injuries, and burn marks on her body. The minor girl also told us that she was tortured by the couple," Kakati added.

The police official said that they have arrested the accused couple and a police investigation is underway.

