Tinsukia, May 4: A 12-year-old girl was raped and killed in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Thursday. The gruesome incident, which took place in Margherita, has led to a public outcry with thousands hitting the streets in the town with a demand to arrest the culprit immediately.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said the incident took place on Tuesday and the body of the victim was recovered from a septic tank on Wednesday. Mumbai Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Daughter; Arrested.

"The families of the victim and the culprit are known to each other. The mother of the girl and the wife of the rapist are maids. On Tuesday, both women went to work together and kept the girl at the culprit's house," he added. When they returned from work, the girl was not there and the accused claimed that she had gone home, the SP said. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Juvenile in Nagpada Area; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"After her mother could not find her at home also, she filed an FIR and police started an investigation. The accused had fled by then. We picked up his wife and she confessed during interrogation about her husband's crime," he added. The SP said as per information of the wife, the police team recovered the body of the victim from the septic tank of the accused's house.

"We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and I am heading it. We have formed five teams, which have launched search operations along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border to nab the culprit," he added. Later on Thursday evening, the accused was arrested at Deomali town in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, an officer said.

Meanwhile, people of Margherita town came out on the streets on Thursday and protested against the crime. They blocked the main road of the town and burnt tyres on it. The police, however, did not use any force to disperse the crowd, which was high on emotion after the cruel death of the minor.

