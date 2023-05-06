Mumbai, May 6: In a shocking incident that took place in Assam, a 72-year-old ended his life after a video of him in a compromising position with a college girl went viral on social media. The incident took place in Assam's Jorhat district. Reportedly, the girl identified as Darshana Bharali is said to have honey-trapped the elderly man. As per reports, the college student had sexual intercourse with the deceased and secretly recorded the act on her mobile phone.

According to a report in India Today, after recording the act, the college student allegedly uploaded the video to a porn website. Soon, the video surfaced online and went viral among the locals in Jorhat district, thus bringing shame to the deceased and his family. The elderly man, who was unable to bear the embarrassment and humiliation caused by the video ended his life by committing suicide. Assam Shocker: Schoolgirl Stabbed to Death With Sharp Machete by Youth in Karimganj District, One Detained.

After the deceased's death, the family members demanded strict action against the alleged accused girl. Meanwhile, cops also learned that the college girl has trapped several men in the past. An officer privy to the case said that the accused girl had also uploaded private videos of the men on porn websites.

Acting on the family's demands, the police arrested the accused. A case has been lodged against the college student under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Besides the college girl, the police arrested two more students in connection with the suicide of the elderly man. Assam Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour in Udalguri; Arrested.

Reportedly, the main accused and two other students have been remanded to three-day police custody. Police officials said that besides the main accused Darshana Bharali, two other boys are also involved in the incident. After being arrested, the trio were produced before a court which remanded them to police custody.

