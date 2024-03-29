Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Assam police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.20 crore in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday.

According to the police, based on secret information police set up a Naka checking at Haiborgaon Amtola area near Nagaon town and intercepted a vehicle.

During the search operation, 50 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 1.20 crore were recovered from the vehicle.

"We had information that a vehicle will come from Manipur with drugs. Based on that information we set up a naka checking at Haiborgaon Amtola area. The driver of the vehicle fled from the area. During the search, we recovered 50 soap cases containing heroin from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 1.20 crore," Partha Pratim Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Nagaon district said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

