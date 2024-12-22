Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin has expressed his strong support for the ongoing crackdown against child marriage in the state, initiated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Momin praised the initiative, stating that it was a commendable step towards tackling the issue of child marriage in Assam, which has been a significant social concern.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Dr Momin stated, " The initiative taken by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is very good. I strongly support this move and further action is needed. We want to take forward the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' move, an initiative by PM Modi... ".

He stressed the importance of continuing such efforts and ensuring the protection of young girls in the state.

Momin highlighted the alignment of this crackdown with the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the welfare and education of girls.

"We want to take forward the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' move, an initiative by PM Modi," he added, underlining that the government's focus should be on providing young girls with opportunities for education and empowerment.

Earlier, Numal Momin strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for their alleged disregard towards the tribal people of the Northeast, accusing them of using these communities as vote banks without showing genuine respect or responsibility.

In an interview with ANI on Sunday, Dr Momin specifically targeted Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "inappropriate" behaviour towards a woman MP from Nagaland. He described the incident as "unacceptable," stating that it reflected a broader lack of respect by Congress towards the tribal people of the region.

"Particularly for the tribal people they have used them as their vote bank. They don't have any respect, responsibility for the people of the North East region, tribal people. The recent behaviour against a woman MP from Nagaland is really unacceptable," Dr. Momin said.

Dr. Momin further expressed disappointment in Gandhi's lack of respect for both women and the people of the Northeast, stating, " Rahul Gandhi should learn how to respect the women, the North East people. He doesn't have the respect for the North East people. His acts show that he does not a little respect towards women. It is very sad that a parliamentarian and his family had ruled many years in India and their behaviour towards women is inhuman."

He urged Gandhi to correct his behaviour and focus on serving the people. He said, "I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi's behaviour and he should correct his behaviour, try to become a good parliamentarian, work for the people, think better for the people and have respect for the women, this is my advice to Rahul Gandhi," Dr. Momin added, calling for an apology from Gandhi to the people of the Northeast and women across the country. (ANI)

