Guwahati, Aug 11 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam slightly deteriorated on Tuesday with nearly 14,000 people still reeling under the deluge across three districts, an official bulletin said.

On Monday, over 9,200 persons were suffering due to the deluge across four districts.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 13,800 persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts.

Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with more than 12,000 people suffering, followed by Baksa (1,000 persons affected) and Morigaon (over 800 people).

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide in the northeastern state stands at 136 -- 110 persons were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 in landslides.

At present, 89 villages are under water and 5,984 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

The authorities are running one relief camp and distribution centre in Dhemaji district, where 73 people have taken shelter, it said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat district, while its tributary Jia Bharali is flowing above the danger mark at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged in Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar and Baksa districts, the bulletin said.

The flood has also affected 6,465 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, it added.

