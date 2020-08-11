Imphal, August 11: An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Manipur on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to details available, the quake of magnitude 4.0 struck 43 km south of Moirang, Manipur. The earthquake hit the region at 7:27 pm today. There are no reports of immediate casualty or damage to property because of the quake. Moirang is a small town which is situated approximately 45 km south of the state capital Imphal.

According to seismologists, the mountainous northeast region is considered as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. The northeast region of India has witnessed some of the biggest quakes in history. On August 8, a mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit parts of Odisha. According to the NCS, the quake struck 73 km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur.

On May 25, two back to back earthquakes strike Manipur, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other. The first one, measuring 5.5, took place around 13 kilometres south-west of Moirang town in Bishnupur district at 8.12 pm.

