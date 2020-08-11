New Delhi, August 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami 2020, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Taking to his twitter handle, PM Modi tweeted, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" Dahi Handi 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: Here’s How You Can Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami From Home During Pandemic.

According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra, also known as Bhadrapada or Bhaado. According to the Western calendar, the day mostly falls in the months of August or September. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Images & Gokulashtami HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Lord Krishna Photos, WhatsApp Status Video, Facebook Messages, Wishes, Stickers, GIFs and SMS.

PM Modi Tweet:

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण! Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2020

The festival is observed by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. Infant Krishna's idol is kept over a beautifully decorated swing whic is often the centre of celebrations with dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition being organised at different places. However, this year Dahi Handi will be a low-key due to COVID-19 crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).