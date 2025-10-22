Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): In an important step towards eliciting community support towards realising the vision of a TB-free India, Assam Governor on Wednesday adopted 100 tuberculosis (TB) patients from Kamrup Metro and Nagaon districts under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) at a programme held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

It may be noted that the Governor made this announcement during a ceremonial programme held at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, where the Governor also distributed food baskets to five TB patients and felicitated five Ni-kshay Mitras and five TB Champions in recognition of their respective roles towards fighting against tuberculosis.

Highlighting the importance of community participation in health initiatives, Governor Acharya stated that tuberculosis remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in the country. However, through collective efforts, fellow-feeling, and sustained community engagement, the goal of eliminating TB is within reach.

He described the adoption of 100 TB patients as both a personal responsibility and commitment, underscoring that eliminating TB requires not just medical care but also social and emotional support.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has transformed the national TB elimination campaign into a Jan Andolan, Shri Acharya reiterated the need for large-scale community participation to eradicate the scourge of TB.

The Governor also acknowledged the progress made by Assam in the fight against TB.

He noted that the state's TB testing rate has increased significantly from 842 per lakh population in 2022 to 2,915 per lakh population, enabling timely diagnosis and early intervention.

With a 90 per cent success rate in treatment, Assam is setting a benchmark in TB care and control.

The Governor, moreover, stated that the integration of AI-based tools, such as Prediction of Adverse TB Outcomes (PATO), is further enhancing the early prediction of complications and thus improving patient outcomes.

"As a result of these concerted efforts, the TB mortality rate in the state has declined from 3.1 per cent to 2.4 per cent, a promising indicator of the state's success in tackling the disease," Acharya added.

The Governor also commended the ongoing '100-Day TB-Free India Campaign' and other initiatives led by Raj Bhavan and the State Health Department to raise awareness and provide direct support to patients.

Awareness campaigns are being actively carried out in educational institutions, while financial and nutritional support is being extended to those undergoing treatment.

Since the launch of the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative on September 9, 2022, Assam has registered over 21,600 Ni-kshay Mitras, who are playing a vital role in providing holistic support to TB patients.

The Governor emphasised that such public participation is essential to achieving the goal of a TB Mukt Bharat. He also recognised the contributions of various stakeholders, including healthcare workers, government officials, and volunteers, for their relentless efforts in driving the campaign forward.

Reiterating his commitment to supporting TB patients and strengthening the state's response to the disease, the Governor further said that while medical treatment is essential, compassion and community involvement are equally important in restoring health and dignity to the people suffering from TB.

His initiative of adopting 100 TB patients sends a powerful message of solidarity and social responsibility, inspiring more individuals and institutions to join hands in this collective mission for a healthier Assam and a TB-free India.

The event was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr. P. Ashok Babu; the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram; senior officials from the Raj Bhavan, National Health Mission, and State TB Cell, NTEP Assam, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

