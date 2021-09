Guwahati, Sep 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government has sanctioned Rs 116 crore for construction of the mini secretariat of Barak Valley at Silchar, which is expected to be completed within three years.

He went to the construction site on the first of his two-day visit to the valley and said it will help in disposing of the administrative works.

People of three districts - Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi- will also save time for their official works as they will not require to come to Guwahati for the same.

The mini secretariat will also help implement various government schemes and programmes without any delay, Sarma said.

Sarma also reviewed the construction work of Silchar bypass connecting Silchar-Aizawl (NH 306) and Silchar-Karimganj (NH 37) and directed the officials concerned to complete the project soon in the interest of people of Barak valley.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of a multi-utility building of Red Cross Society, Silchar.

The state government has already allotted Rs 50 lakh for the project and another Rs 50 lakh would be provided on receipt of utilisation certificate of the sanctioned amount, he said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, robust healthcare infrastructure is important and the state must remain prepared for future challenges, Sarma said.

Earlier on his arrival at Silchar, the chief minister paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee at Rangpur and recalled the late leader's role in the welfare of all sections of people.

