Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday joined hands with Bigtree Entertainment, which operates online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to organise various national and international musical concerts in the state.

At an official function here, an agreement was signed between the private company and Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Ticketing made seamless! Assam is set to be the next big concert and events destination and the one-stop destination for all tickets will be @bookmyshow!" Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that this is going to be the new beginning in Assam's cultural journey, reimagining the state as a vibrant hub for global entertainment.

The CM said that the collaboration will open doors to Assam's concert economy, creating new opportunities for youth and tourism.

"Beyond natural and heritage tourism, Assam's music and concert economy will unlock a new avenue for tourism and youth engagement," he added.

Sarma further said that Assam is now ready to host international concerts with vibrant hospitality and emerging venue infrastructure in Guwahati.

"Cities like Dibrugarh and several other locations across the state also hold immense potential to take the concert economy beyond the capital," he added.

