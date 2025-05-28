Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday handed over financial assistance to the families of two victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, as part of its commitment to support the kin of all those killed in the April 22 tragedy.

While an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya's family in Surat by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Health and Family welfare minister Ashok Singhal handed over the same amount to Prashant Kumar Shatapathi's kin in Odisha's Balasore.

Also Read | Lahanu Shidwa Kom Dies: Veteran Tribal Leader and Former CPI(M) MP Passes Away at 86 Following Brief Illness.

A condolence message from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also handed over to both the families by the ministers.

The state government had taken a decision to provide ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of all 26 people who were killed by terrorists at Pahlgam's Baisan valley on April 22.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: 3 Quakes, Strongest One Being 5.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale, Rock State; No Damage or Casualties Reported.

The Chief Minister in a post on 'X' said, 'Shaileshbhai's loss has left a huge void in the lives of his family members who are bravely negotiating through these tough times.Today my colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika visited his residence to offer the collective condolences and a token of support from the people of Assam'.

'As per the directions of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa Dangoriya, visited the residence of Late Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya in Surat, who lost his life in the cowardly Pakistan-backed #PahalgamTerroristAttack on 22nd April', Hazarika posted on 'X'.

The minister met his father Himmatbhai Kalathiya, wife Sheetalben, children and other family members.

Singhal in a post on 'X' said, 'Assam stands with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Today in Balasore, I met the grieving family of Late Prashant Kumar Satpathy Ji, one of the 26 innocent lives lost in the cowardly Pak-sponsored attack. As per Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa's directive, I handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as a token of our solidarity in their time of inconsolable sorrow'. PTI DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)