Guwahati, Jul 13 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday announced a one-time settlement scheme for the renewal of fitness certificates at a reduced late fine fee for commercial vehicles, which were affected by the pandemic.

In a notification issued by Transport Secretary Adil Khan, additional time is given to vehicle owners who could not ply their vehicles due to lockdown and were unable to renew their fitness certificates within the stipulated time.

The order comes into force with effect from July 15 for a period of three months till October 15, an official statement said.

It says that as against the Rs 50 levied per day as a late fee for failing to obtain a fitness certificate, an owner of a three-wheeler transport vehicle will now pay Rs 10 per day, Rs 15 for a commercial tractor, Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 25 a day for all heavy commercial, transport and other vehicles as late fees.

"To avail this benefit, a vehicle owner has to update all relevant documents along with payment of motor vehicle road tax," the statement said.

Khan said that a vehicle owner has to deposit the requisite fees and fine within the period of three months.

The benefit will not be applicable if any vehicle owner fails to produce his or her vehicle on the slots assigned for verification of vehicle by District Transport Officers (DTOs) or Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVIs), he added.

Khan said that the vehicle owners do not have to visit the office of DTOs as they can apply online at www.parivahan.gov.in or at the nearest Common Service Centres (CSC).

He directed the DTOs and MVIs to maintain proper records of the date and time fixed for those vehicles that have deposited the requisite fee and fine within the three-month window period.

"I appeal to the vehicle owners to come forward and avail the one-time settlement scheme being extended by the state government for renewal of fitness certificate at a steeply reduced rate. Failure to do so will entail full penalty amount of late fine fee of Rs 50 per day," Khan said.

