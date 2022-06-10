Dispur (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): The State Level Advisory Body on Child Labour was on Friday reconstituted by the State Government for a period of three years.

The main functions of the Advisory Board include reviewing the implementation of the existing provisions of the legislation governing the employment of children.

Additionally, the Board will also provide inputs and suggestions on legislative and welfare measures for the overall wellbeing and safety of the working children.

Furthermore, the Advisory Board will hold meetings at regular intervals to review the welfare measures.

The Advisory Board will be headed by Sanjay Kishan, Minister of Labour Welfare Department as the Chairman.

Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary will function as the Vice-Chairman.

The Advisory Board will include 11 Government representatives; two State Legislative Assembly representatives - Krishna Kamal Tanti, MLA, Rangapara Constituency and Terash Gowalla, MLA, Duliajan Constituency, one representative each from Voluntary organisations - Assam Sewa Samity and The Lions Club and one representative each from the Assam Branch, Indian Tea Association, Assam Manufacturer Association, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), All India Trade Union Congress - Assam State Committee and Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangha (BCMS). (ANI)

