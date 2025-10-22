Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): The BJP-led Assam government is set to introduce several new important bills, including bill to ban polygamy and 'Love Jihad', a Bill to preserve Satras, in the upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held in November.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said, "The next Assembly session will be historic as many significant bills will be introduced - bill to ban polygamy and Love Jihad, Bill to preserve our Satras, bill to confer land rights to our tea garden workers among others."

"In the upcoming session of the Assam assembly, we will bring a few new bills, including against Love Jihad, against Polygamy, and preservation of Satra. Through discussion on land rights to the tea garden labourers, and many more bills will come in the assembly session," CM Biswa Sarma added.

Earlier, the Assam cabinet had approved "The Assam Satra Preservation and Development Board Bill, 2025" which will be a statutory body to ensure protection, preservation, management, maintenance and sustainable development of Satras and their lands.

Satras in Assam are Vaishnavite monasteries that are important centres for religious, cultural, and spiritual life, and the Vaishnavite Satra culture started in the 16th century.

Earlier, the Assam government decided to establish a Satra Commission with quasi-judicial powers for the protection of the state's Satras and their lands.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on October 16 under the Chairmanship of CM Biswa Sarma.

The state cabinet has approved the "Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025" to safeguard the sacred heritage institutions, promote their cultural and economic potential, and ensure their legacy for future generations through a blend of modern governance and reverence for tradition.

"Under the bill, a Commission will be established that will secure Satra lands from encroachment and disputes via transparent governance, while promoting sustainable economic growth through heritage tourism and Satriya arts.

It will further safeguard Vaishnavite heritage through a digital repository for lands, artefacts, and manuscripts, ensuring global accessibility and preservation," CM Biswa Sarma said.

A retired Judge of a High Court, appointed by the State Government, will be the chairman of the commission. At the same time, the Member Secretary will be Director of Land Requisition, Acquisition and Reforms, Assam (ex officio), two members - Representatives of Satra institutions nominated by the State Government, one member - a retired Civil Servant (not below the rank of Secretary) experienced in land administration. (ANI)

