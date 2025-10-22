Did Tiger Attack Fisherman's Boat in West Bengal's Sundarbans? Fact Check Confirms Viral Video Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, October 22: Did a tiger attack a fisherman’s boat in West Bengal's Sundarbans? The question comes as an alleged video going viral on social media, claims that a big cat charged at a fisherman's boat in the Sundarbans. The video, which appears to be true, shows a tiger jumping and attacking the fisherman's boat in the Sundarbans while they are fishing. The viral clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Trikansh Sharma and has garnered over 30,000 views since being shared on social media.

"The man escapes, but the story repeats too often. These tigers aren’t born man-eaters; they are shaped by hunger and shrinking prey. The conflict isn’t between humans and wildlife, but between survival and space," the caption of the viral post read. In his post, Trikansh Sharma also said that restoring herbivore populations, strengthening buffer zones, and securing local livelihoods can help to turn the tide for both people and predators. While the viral clip showing a tiger attacking a fisherman’s boat in Sundarbans seems to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Is the 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall.

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan Says Viral Video Is an AI-Generated Clip

AI. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 22, 2025

Did Tiger Attack Fisherman's Boat in the Sundarbans? Know Truth As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral

A fact check of the video revealed that the viral clip was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Reacting to the viral video, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan said that the viral clip is an AI-generated video. Another X user highlighted two unusual observations in the alleged video. The user identified as Hitendra Khatri said that the first unusual thing was that the cameraman was being fearless and steadily recording the tiger attack, which he said that, in reality, a cameraman would be unable to keep the camera steady.

X User Calls the Viral Clip AI-Generated Video

Please - it is AI generated video 2 unusual observations in the video: 1) Cameraman is fearless and steadily recording the Tiger attack (In reality such cameraman unable to keep camera steady) 2) tiger speed is incredibly fast to believe. Speed increase unexpectedly — Hitendra Khatri 🇮🇳 (@hitendrakhatri) October 22, 2025

The second unusual observation was the tiger's speed in the alleged video. Khatri said that the big cat's speed was incredibly fast to believe, with the speed increasing unexpectedly. Another unusual observation, which makes us believe that the video is AI-generated, is the fact that the boat barely moved when the tiger attacked the fishermen, who are seen fishing in the Sundarbans. The viral clip also shows unnatural splashes and movements, which make it unreal to believe it to be true. Did an Indian Army Patrol Vehicle Get Ambushed in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Hence, the alleged claim that a tiger attacked a fisherman’s boat in the Sundarbans is not true. As clarified above, the viral clip was created using AI tools. The observations of the camera being steady and the tiger's speed also raise doubts about the video being genuine. In addition to this, neither the leading newspapers, government officials, nor the forest department have reported any incident of tiger attack in the Sundarbans.

