Barpeta (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Assam Police busted an interstate gang of fraudsters via swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting users in the Barpeta district on Tuesday and arrested three people.

The police said that it has recovered more than 35 ATM cards, a swipe machine, one car, two mobiles and Rs 5,000 in cash from their possession.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

