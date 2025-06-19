Itanagar, Jun 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old labourer from Assam was allegedly murdered in Itanagar following an altercation over noise caused by construction activity, police said on Thursday.

The body of Prabash Doley, a native of Assam's Dhemaji district, was found near an under-construction building close to the petrol pump in the Saturday Market area in Chimpu on Wednesday night, they said.

Tai John, 26, who operates a car wash in the area, was arrested on the charge of murder, they added.

Doley's body was recovered from a roadside drain opposite John's house, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the motive behind the murder was an altercation over noise caused by construction activity, he said.

"Police have identified multiple eyewitnesses who are cooperating with the investigation. All relevant evidence has been preserved for further forensic examination," he added.

Several pieces of biological and physical evidence, including the suspected murder weapon and blood-stained items, were collected, the SP said.

The body was sent to the RK Mission Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

All efforts are being made to ensure a fair and thorough investigation, they said.

