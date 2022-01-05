Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Also Read | Kolkata International Film Festival Postponed Indefinitely Due to the Rise of COVID-19 Cases in West Bengal.

The 35-year-old man, who hails from Hojai district, was found positive for the Omicron variant, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Decision To Take Road Journey to Hussainiwala Was Not Part of His Original Schedule, Says Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

His sample was sent to the Jorhat-based North East Institute of Science and Technology after he had tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from the West Asian country, the minister said.

"His sample report for genome sequencing came during the day. But by this time, he has already recovered from the infection," Mahanta added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)