Dibrugarh (Assam), June 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old man involved in an inter-faith love affair was stabbed to death in Assam's Dibrugarh district and three persons, including the parents of his teenage girlfriend, were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, police said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the disturbed areas to prevent any communal clash after a fringe group damaged a police vehicle and burnt a motorcycle during a protest on the National Highway-37 on Saturday.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah said the man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was thrown in the Sesa river by the father of the 14-year-old girl at Lezai area on Friday night.

"As per our information, the man was called there by the girl and he has been missing since then. His two-wheeler was recovered from a spot by the river," he added.

The body was found by National Disaster Response Force personnel on Sunday after 24 hours of continuous search in the flooded river around 3 kilometres downstream from the spot, Baruah said.

"We had picked up the girl's father and a relative yesterday. After the recovery of the body, we arrested them today. Her mother was also arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha imposed prohibitory orders in Lezai and Dewanbari areas under Dibrugarh West revenue circle.

A fringe group on Saturday protested in Lezai on NH-37. The protesters blocked the road, burnt a motorcycle and damaged a police vehicle, following which police personnel baton-charged them to control the situation.

Jha said that prohibitory orders have been imposed in view of the violent protests and "deterioration of law and order situation leading to serious breach of public peace and tranquillity and loss of life and property".

The orders prohibited any unauthorised movement of person or vehicle in the area, use of communication and speeches aimed at communal hatred, and any activity pertaining to breach of public peace.

