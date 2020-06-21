The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo is expected to launch a new colour option for the F15 smartphone. To be called as Oppo F15 Blazing Blue, the new smartphone with the new shade will be launched next week. The company officially teased the new Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 in a promo video on its YouTube channel. When launched, the Oppo F15 will be offered in three colours - Lightning Black, Unicorn White and Blazing Blue. Interestingly, the same variant also has been spotted on Croma's website ahead of the launch. Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability.

The Oppo F15 smartphone is priced in India at Rs. 21,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The Blazing Blue variant of the smartphone is likely to be launched at the same price point. The handset will be made available for sale via major online retailers as well as offline stores across the country. As per the tipster - Ishan Agarwal the Blazing Blue colour variant of the Oppo F15 smartphone will be priced in India somewhere around Rs 18,990.

Specification-wise, the Oppo F15 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which comes paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, that is based on Android 9 Pie.

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a 48MP quad rear camera module. It comprises of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for portrait and monochrome images. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The handset is backed by a 4,000mAh battery supporting VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

