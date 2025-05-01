Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 1(ANI): Assam Police have so far arrested 36 individuals, including a sitting MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), for reportedly expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments on social media and other platforms.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests on Thursday.

He said, "#Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil- 21.30hrs | 30.04

Najibul Islam arrested by @bongaigaonpolic

Sanaj Hussain arrested by @sribhumipolice

Total 36 Anti Nationals put behind bars in Assam.

We are strictly monitoring all mediums."

Among those arrested is Aminul Islam, AIUDF MLA from the Dhing Assembly constituency. The arrests were carried out across multiple districts. On April 30, two individuals, Najibul Islam in Bongaigaon and Sanaj Hussain in Sribhumi, were detained.

The highest number of arrests was reported from the Cachar district, where six individuals were taken into custody. Sribhumi district police arrested four individuals, while two were detained each in Chirang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kokrajhar, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, and Tamulpur.

One person was arrested from each of the following districts: Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, and Udalguri.

On Friday, a local court in Assam's Nagaon district remanded AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam to four days' police custody after he was produced before the court here.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the detailed information of those arrested and has vowed stringent action against individuals supporting or defending Pakistan in connection with the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, the Nagaon police in Assam arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam over his "derogatory remarks" about the Pahalgam terror attack. According to Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka, a video surfaced on social media in which AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deka stated that in the video he was defending the terrorists, due to which the police have taken cognisance of the video and have arrested him by registering a case. Deka added that he will be presented in court on Friday.

Islam was booked under section 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), according to an official 'X' post by Assam police.

"On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly, "Assam Police's 'X' post said. (ANI)

