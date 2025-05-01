Guna, May 1: At least four people were killed in a tragic road accident that occurred late Wednesday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, while three others were critically injured, officials said on Thursday. The mishap took place near Bhadaura when a speeding car, reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony, lost control, rammed into a divider, and overturned, police said.

According to police sources, the occupants of the vehicle were residents of Rijoda village in Shivpuri district and were returning from a wedding function in Maawan. The accident took place on the Guna-Ashoknagar road. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a high-impact collision with the divider, following which the car flipped over. MP Road Accident: 5 Feared Dead as Van Plunges Into Well in Mandsaur; One Rescuer Killed, 4 Injured (Watch Video).

All seven occupants of the car sustained serious injuries. They were initially rushed to the nearby Primary Health Centre, officials said. However, given the severity of their injuries, one of the critically injured was referred to Bhopal for advanced medical treatment, while two others are being treated at a hospital in Guna.

Myana police station in-charge, Gopal Choubey, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Govind Raghuvanshi, Sonu, Veeru, and Hitesh. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Mandsaur Road Accident: 11 Dead as Speeding Van Hits Bike, Lands in Water-Filled Well in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

This accident is part of a disturbing trend of road fatalities in Madhya Pradesh in recent days. In Mandsaur district, 12 people lost their lives after a car plunged into an uncovered well near Budha-Takarwat crossing on April 27. Four others, including two young children, sustained severe injuries in that incident.

Similar mishaps have also been reported from Neemuch and Sagar districts. Authorities are urging commuters to exercise caution, especially during the ongoing wedding season, when late-night travel and speeding often lead to fatal accidents.

