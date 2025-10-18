Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 18 (ANI): A month after the demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the police have apprehended a man from Nagaon district for posting a controversial video on social media related to Garg's demise.

Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

In a post on X on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the accused, identified as 27-year-old Md Injamul Hoque, son of Late Rowsot Uddin from Telia Bebejia under Juria Police Station, was arrested for uploading an edited video on his Facebook account under the name 'SK Ahmad'. The post, made on October 15, reportedly contained inflammatory comments surrounding Garg's death.

"Md Injamul Hoque (27 years), son of Late Rowsot Uddin of Telia Bebejia, PS-Juria, Nagaon, has been apprehended for posting a controversial video on his Facebook page under the name 'SK Ahmad' on 15 October 2025, relating to the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. During interrogation, he admitted to uploading the video himself," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Sarma further wrote that during interrogation, Hoque confessed that he created and uploaded the edited video himself. "He stated that he had obtained the original clip from an OTT platform, after which he added inflammatory remarks through editing before posting it," the Chief Minister wrote.

Earlier on Friday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had said that they do not suspect any "foul play" in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway.

In a statement released by the SPF, the police force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer's death.

"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false Information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," read the statement of the SPF.

SPF further added that they will submit their findings of the investigation to the "State Coroner" for the "Coroner's Inquiry."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with the family of Zubeen Garg and paid tributes to the late singer, who died in Singapore, allegedly while swimming.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that Zubeen Garg was like Kanchenjunga - honest, unshakable, and beautiful. He said that people of Assam deserve truth and justice and the government must ensure a swift and transparent investigation.

Additionally, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police brought the alleged accused, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court (CJM) in connection with the case.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, the SIT/CID team have brought two alleged accused from the CID office in Guwahati.

On Wednesday, the CJI court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to Judicial custody in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case. (ANI)

