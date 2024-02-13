Barpeta (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Assam Police on Tuesday destroyed a large quantity of opium cultivation at a riverine area in Barpeta district.

According to the police, some unidentified people had cultivated the illicit opium on government land in the area and police have launched an operation to nab the culprits.

According to the reports, police unearthed the illicit opium cultivation at Nirala Char under the jurisdiction of Kasumara police station in Barpeta district. The forbidden opium crop, cleverly concealed amidst a maize field, was found to have been cultivated on approximately 1.5 bighas of government land.

After receiving the information about the illegal activities, a joint team comprising Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Barpeta district Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuyan and Circle Officer cum Executive Magistrate Rima Kaushik from Chenga Revenue Circle swiftly descended on the site and the team took immediate action by destroying the banned opium crop, setting it ablaze.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Barpeta, Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuyan, said that the land on which the opium crop was cultivated belongs to the government, measuring 1 bigha 4 Katha 10 lecha.

"We have destroyed the opium cultivation and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is on," the police officer said.

The incident has raised concerns about the presence of such illegal activities in even the most secluded areas of Barpeta, prompting heightened vigilance in the region. (ANI)

