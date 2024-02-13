Hamirpur, February 13: In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, a newlywed woman lost her life after her husband allegedly engaged in extreme sexual activity fueled by sex enhancement pills on their first night together. The woman's condition rapidly deteriorated as a result of her husband's consumption of aphrodisiacs, leading to severe injuries that ultimately proved fatal. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at a private nursing home in Kanpur district.

As per multiple reports, the devastating turn of events unfolded when the woman, whose parents had already passed away, tied the knot with a man, an engineer by profession from Urai, on February 3. Amidst grand wedding celebrations arranged by her brother, who holds a government position, she bid farewell to her familial home and transitioned to her in-laws' residence the following day. However, what was supposed to be a joyous beginning to marital life quickly turned into a nightmare. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Rapes and Murders Minor Sister After Watching Porn Clip in Mobile in Kasganj, Arrested.

As reports suggest, the husband subjected the woman to horrible acts of sexual violence on their "suhag raat" after consuming sex-enhancement pills, causing her critical injuries. Her condition worsened rapidly, prompting her family to rush her to a gynaecologist for urgent medical attention. Tragically, medical professionals revealed that the severity of her injuries mirrored those of a victim of sexual assault. The gravity of the situation became apparent when the woman's health deteriorated further during a wedding event in Kanpur, prompting her immediate transfer to a private nursing home. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Shockingly, her husband admitted to engaging in aggressive sexual activity under the influence of the pills, exacerbating her injuries. Ultimately, the woman succumbed to complications arising from her injuries. Her brother, determined to seek accountability, filed a formal complaint with the authorities, urging swift and decisive action against the accused husband. Law enforcement officials have assured the family of stringent measures against the perpetrator.

