Silchar (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Assam police recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakh Yaba tablets from a consignment at Bagador, Silchar, police said on Monday.

During the operation, two drug peddlers were also apprehended, police said.

"The consignment was coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar," police said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the efforts of the police.

"#AssamAgainstDrugs@cacharpolice recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakhs Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused. Great work @assampolice. Keep it up," the Assam Chief Minister said in a tweet.

On March 23, officials of Assam police seized around 1.5 kg of contraband drugs, concealed in soap cases, and apprehended two persons from the Karimganj district.

"Intercepted a vehicle at Veterbond area under Ratabari Police Station and seized 121 soap cases containing Heroin, 1.5 kg approximately," Karimganj police said, adding that two accused have been apprehended.

Earlier in February, Karimganj police seized 53 packets of Ganja from a vehicle parked in front of a house in a tea garden.

Prior to it, in December, last year, Assam Police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 20 crore, concealed inside 131 soap cases, in the district and apprehended two drug peddlers

"We received information that a vehicle was coming from Mizoram side carrying narcotics and we immediately set up Naka checking in multiple locations. We had intercepted the vehicle and during the search, we found 3-4 secret chambers and recovered 131 soap cases containing 2.01 kg of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district had said. (ANI)

