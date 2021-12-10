Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) Assam Police is working on a strategy to reduce the supply and demand of drugs as its trafficking from Myanmar and the Golden Triangle through the corridor of Northeast India is still a potential threat, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Friday.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop-cum-training for drug law enforcement agencies of the north-eastern region, Mahanta said NE states served as a transit corridor for the trafficking of drugs through which it reached the rest of the country.

The DGP also launched an app, developed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

''The App will help people to inform Assam Police about the selling, storage, shipment, usage of psychotropic substances instantly on a real-time basis. Police can then act on such information immediately without any loss of time'', an Assam Police release quoting Mahanta said.

The Assam Police have registered 1,700 cases under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May this year.

As many as 2,900 accused have been arrested while psychotropic substances worth Rs 325 crore in the international market have been seized.

The Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) S N Pradhan in his address thanked the Assam Police for organising the training programme and said that the NCB Regional office will work closely with the North-eastern States and Central para-military forces to curb the menace of drug trade and trafficking in the region.

The workshop has been organised by the state CID in collaboration with NCB, New Delhi for drug law enforcement agencies of North-eastern states, Central para-military forces posted in North-east and central agencies like Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs.

Additional. DGP (CID) A Y V Krishna said with the advent of the darknet and use of cryptocurrencies there is an emerging threat of online drug trade which is posing a challenge to the drug law enforcement agencies as the proceeds of the drug trade are being laundered in the form of cryptocurrencies. PTI DG

