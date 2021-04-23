Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) Assams coronavirus caseload mounted to 2,33,453 on Friday as 2,384 people tested positive for the infection while 12 new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 1,172, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

The 12 deaths, the highest in the current wave, were reported from Kamrup Metro district (five), Kokrajhar (two), and one each from Hojai, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup (Rural), and Udalguri.

The current death rate was 0.50 per cent.

The bulletin said, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the state governments Death Audit has not included them in the coronavirus death toll as they had other ailments too.

At present, Assam has 12,595 COVID-19 active cases.

Till now, 81,71,361 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

As many as 2,18,339 patients have recovered from the infection, including 348 on Friday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.53 per cent.

A total of 15,46,787 persons have received the first dose of vaccine and 4,02,032 persons have got the second dose.

