Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,10,696 on Tuesday as 242 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 966, he said.

A 77-year-old man from Goalpara and a 65-year-old woman from Tinsukia succumbed to the infection, the minister said.

As many as 357 more patients were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 2,06,398, he said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 97.96 per cent, Sarma said.

The death rate stands at 0.45 per cent, he said.

Assam now has 3,329 active coronavirus cases, while three patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

The state has so far tested 50.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,637 in the last 24 hours, he said. PTI

