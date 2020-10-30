Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 923 after six more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 398 new cases pushed the tally to 2,05,635, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported Nagaon and one each from Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar and Bishwanath districts, he said.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that six more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease...My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," the minister said on Twitter.

The current fatality ratio in the state is at 0.45 per cent.

The 398 new cases include 110 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The northeastern state conducted 28,302 tests for COVID-19 during the day, while the positivity rate is at 1.41 per cent.

Over 46.06 lakh sample tests, including rapid antigen and RT-PCR, have been conducted in the state so far.

During the day, 1,057 patients were discharged from various hospitals and COVID Care Centres across the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,571.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 94.13 per cent.

Assam now has 11,138 active cases, while three patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 1,767 recovered patients have donated plasma in the five plasma banks in the state.

