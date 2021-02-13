Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 2,17,285 COVID-19 cases, while 1,086 people have died of the infection.

Additionally, 1,347 COVID patients have died for other reasons.

Four of the new cases were detected in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

There are 310 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin said.

Twelve patients were discharged during the day after recovery.

So far, 66,51,866 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state, including 14,935 during the day.

Total 7,431 health workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

In all, 1,24,663 persons have been vaccinated in Assam.

There were no cases of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) reported during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)