Mumbai, February 2: Apple is reportedly developing its first foldable iPhone with a focus on battery endurance that could surpass all current competitors. Latest reports from industry insiders suggest the upcoming device will feature the largest battery capacity ever seen in an iPhone, aiming to solve the power-drain issues often associated with large-screen foldable displays.

The device, which is expected to debut later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, marks Apple’s entry into a segment currently dominated by Samsung and Google. By integrating high-density battery cells, Apple seeks to provide a premium experience that prioritises both hardware longevity and slim design. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Tipped To Support Qi2 25W Magsafe Charging; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Apple Foldable Battery Capacity

Leaked information from Weibo-based source "Fixed Focus Digital" indicates that the foldable iPhone could house a battery exceeding 5,500 mAh. This would be a significant increase over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which currently holds the record for the largest iPhone battery at 5,088 mAh.

If these specifications hold true, Apple’s foldable would eclipse its primary rivals in the market. Currently, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 5,015 mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 operates with a 4,400 mAh unit. This potential capacity of over 5,500 mAh suggests Apple is positioning the device as a class-leader in power efficiency.

Technical Specifications and Launch Details

Beyond battery life, the foldable iPhone is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch internal display designed to be crease-free, paired with a 5.5-inch external cover screen. Technical reports suggest the device will be powered by the upcoming A20 chip and a new "C2" modem, ensuring high-speed connectivity and processing power. iPhone Fold Tipped To Launch With 7.8-Inch Inner Display and Apple’s A20 Chipset; Launch Expected in 2026.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously noted that Apple is using high-density battery cells to maintain a thin profile without sacrificing capacity. While the device is expected to include Touch ID and a dual-camera system, the primary focus remains on the seamless integration of a larger display within a durable, long-lasting mobile framework.

