Guwahati, Dec 23 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,680 on Wednesday as 95 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,029, he said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Sivasagar, Jorhat, Bishwanath, Nalbari and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, Sarma said.

As many as 103 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.91 per cent, he said.

The state now has 3,470 active cases, while 2,11,178 people have been cured of the disease so far and three patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

Assam has so far tested over 58.23 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 21,627 in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI

