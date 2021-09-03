Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) Assam on Friday reported 564 new COVID-19 cases, ten more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 5,91,117, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said.

Also Read | Realme Pad To Be Launched in India on September 9, 2021.

Six more fatalities pushed the toll to 5,677, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A52 India Prices Hiked By Rs 1,000; Check New Prices Here.

One fatality each was reported from Bishwanath, Cachar, Darrang, Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon districts.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to some other reasons.

Of the 564 new cases, 122 are from Kamrup Metro, 51 from Golaghat, and 29 each in Darrang and Sonitpur.

Assam currently has 5,158 active cases, down from 5,428 on Thursday.

A total of 828 patients were discharged during the day as against 567 on Thursday, with the total number of those cured of the disease rising to 5,78,929.

As many as 2,19,30,016 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 91,778 on Friday.

The death rate in the state stands at 0.96 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.94 per cent

Altogether 1,81,49,484 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, 32,62,062 of them having taken both the doses, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)