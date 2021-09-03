Samsung has discreetly increased the prices of the Galaxy A52 smartphone in India by Rs 1,000. The smartphone went official in the country earlier in March this year. The key highlights of the phone are a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 4500mAh battery and more. With the latest price hike, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is now priced from Rs 27,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant Launched in India at Rs 41,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Do note, the smartphone was launched at Rs. 26,499. The bigger 8GB + 128GB storage variant also witnessed a similar hike taking the price to Rs 28,999 from Rs 27,999. The price hike is applicable across all retail channels in the country. The revised pricing has been updated on Amazon.in and Samsung India online store.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52 boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A52 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For photography, it comes with a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with up to 25W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).