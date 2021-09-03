Realme is all set to launch its first tablet in the Indian market on September 9, 2021. The Realme Pad will go official in India next week through a virtual event, which will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel. Ahead of its launch, a microsite on the Flipkart e-commerce marketplace has went live revealing key details of the Realme Pad. Realme will also be launching Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G smartphones in the country on September 9.

Realme Pad (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

According to the latest teaser, Realme's first tablet will sport a slim design with thickness remaining at just 6.9mm. It will come with rounded corners and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Taking previous leaks into consideration, the Realme Pad will adorn an aluminium unibody construction. The tablet could be offered in Gold and Grey colours.

The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the tablet. However, recent Geekbench citing suggests that the tablet will get a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 4GB of RAM, Android 11 OS. There could also be a 6GB of RAM variant of the tablet.

Considering the previous leaks, the Realme Pad could sport a 10.4-inch, 8MP front camera, 8MP rear shooter, USB Type-C port, stylus, and more. We expect more details of the tablet emerging on the web as we approach the launch date.

