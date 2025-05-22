New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Assam Rifles successfully apprehended a drug trafficker and seized a large amount of illegal narcotics from Noney, as per a release.

The suspected individual who was apprehended on May 21 was moving in a truck from Imphal to Jiribam, along National Highway 37.

After receiving input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence about the likely trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel became vigilant and stopped a vehicle matching the description at a check post in Noney.

During the search operation, 50 soap cases of Heroin, weighing 569.24 grams, costing approximately Rs 4 Crores, and 49 sachets, containing Amphetamine/Methamphetamine tablets, costing approximately Rs 1 crores, were seized.

Over the past few months, Assam Rifles has been actively involved in dismantling the illegal drug trade in Manipur. The apprehension of drug traffickers and seizing of drugs is a significant step towards achieving stability in the region. Assam Rifles remains committed towards disrupting the supply chain of illegal drugs and apprehending drug smugglers.

Earlier on May 21, a joint operation by a team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended two individuals with a large quantity of illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2 crore in Jiribam district on May 20-25.

According to an official release, "Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by a team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police at Savomphai in Jiribam district, resulting in apprehension of two individuals along with the recovery of a large quantity of illegal foreign cigarettes on May 20-25."

"The recovered contraband items included 98 bags of foreign cigarettes, with each bag containing 1,000 cigarette packets and having an overall estimated value of Rs 2 crore," it said.

Further investigation revealed that the contraband was brought on a boat and was further meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

As per the release, the successful operation and recovery of such large amounts of contraband in the hinterland reconfirm the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles to enforcing anti-smuggling measures and disrupting the supply chains for such illicit activities. (ANI)

