Champai (Mizoram) [India], April 13 (ANI): In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 100 bags (80 kg each) of Areca Nuts weighing 8000 Kg worth Rs 56 lakh from the general area Ruantlang in Champhai district.

Based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on Friday.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary.

The entire consignment of Areca Nuts was handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings, stated the press release from Assam Rifles, HQ Igar (East).

Ongoing smuggling of Contraband items is a major cause of concern. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, the press release stated further. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed, Four Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Doda As Driver Loses Control (See Pic).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)