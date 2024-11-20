Zokhawthar (Mizoram) [India], November 20 (ANI): Assam Rifles and police recovered a huge consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth Rs 85.95 crore in two separate operations in Mizoram's Zokhawthar, officials said on Wednesday.

In a significant success against drug cartels, Assam Rifles, acting on precise intelligence, seized 28.520 kg of Methamphetamine and 52 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rupees 85.95 crore in two separate operations on 20 Nov 24. This substantial recovery marks another milestone in Assam Rifles' relentless efforts to eliminate the drug menace from Mizoram and protect India's borders from the rising threat of narcotics smuggling, an official release said.

Also Read | BJP-Led NDA To Get Clear Majority in Jharkhand, Setback for INDIA Bloc: Matrize Exit Poll Prediction.

The operation of recovery of Methamphetamine tablets was launched after receiving credible inputs about the movement of a suspicious consignment across the Tiau River, by two persons. As the joint team of Assam Rifles and Police closed in, the traffickers attempting to evade capture, fled the scene and crossed over to Myanmar abandoning their load. A thorough search of the consignment by the team led to the recovery of 28.520 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, valued approx at Rupees 85.56 crore, it said.

In the second operation one female and a male, both residents of Myanmar were apprehended after they were found in possession of 52 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 39 Lakh while moving in a Kenbo Bike. The seized contraband along with other items and the bike were handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, for further investigation and legal proceedings, the release added. (ANI)

Also Read | Matrize Exit Poll 2024 for Maharashtra: Mahayuti To Return to Power With Mandate, May Get 150-170 Seats in 288-Member Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)