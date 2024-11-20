New Delhi, November 20: The ruling Mahayuti is expected to return to power with a clear majority in Maharashtra Assembly elections winning 150-170 seats out of the 288 constituencies with a vote share of 48 per cent, said Matrize Exit Poll on Wednesday. The findings of the Exit Poll, released after voting ended on Wednesday, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi would end up winning 110-130 seats with a vote share of 42 per cent. The election results will be declared on November 23.

The Exit Poll said that the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) combine’s back-to-back victory may see the BJP emerge as the largest party in the House with 89-101 seats with 26 per cent vote share. Giving a party-wise seat share of other parties, the Exit Poll said Congress is likely to get 39-47 seats (15 per cent vote share); NCP (SP) 35-43 seats (13 per cent); NCP (AP) 17-26 seats (6 per cent); Shiv Sena (Shinde) 37-45 seats (15 per cent); Shiv Sena (UBT) 21-29 sets (13 per cent) and others 22-27 seats (12 per cent). Maharashtra Exit Poll Result 2024 by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Satta Matka Players in Rajasthan Predict Victory for MahaYuti, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Matrize Exit poll, which relied upon a sample size of 1,79,489, has a margin of error of plus-minus 3 per cent. The Exit Poll said Mahayuti is likely to win 30-35 seats out of the 70 in Western Maharashtra with a vote share of 48 per cent. In this region, the MVA tally maybe 29-34 with a vote share of 41 per cent. Others may get 0-2 seats with a vote share of 11 per cent.

In Mumbai, Mahayuti may emerge as the favourite, winning 20-26 seats out of the total 36 constituencies. The alliance may garner 47 per cent vote share. The MVA may get 9-15 seats with 40 per cent vote share, according to the Exit Poll. In the Vidarbha region’s 62 seats, Mahayuti is likely to win 33-39 seats with 46 per cent vote share. The MVA is expected to get 19-24 seats with 42 per cent vote share, said the Exit Poll. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Form Government Again, Predicts P-MARQ Survey; Check Seat Numbers Here.

Out of the 46 seats in the Marathwada region, the MVA is likely to get 20-26 seats and Mahayuti may win 19-24 seats. The ruling alliance may get a vote share of 44 per cent as compared to MVA’s 47 per cent. In North Maharashtra’s 35 Assembly segments, the MVA may out-perform Mahayuti by winning 14-21 seats and getting a vote share of 48 per cent. The ruling Mahayuti may get 13-19 seats with 44 per cent vote share.

