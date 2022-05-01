Aizawl (Mizoram) [India] May 1 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Sunday recovered a huge cache of weapons and war-like stores during an operation near Kelsih, 19 km South of Aizawl district.

Acting on specific information of possible smuggling of Weapon and war-like stores WLS near village Kelsih, Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), detained four individuals in an operation conducted near Kelsih of Aizawl district, as informed by the officials.

"The Assam Rifles team noticed and intercepted two civil hired vehicles in general area Kelsih and spot-checking was carried out by the team. During spot-checking weapons and WLS were recovered and four individuals were detained. Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives", the as per a Press Release from Assam Rifles,

The Assam Rifles troops recovered three Pump-action shotguns, five .22 rifles, seven Telescope sights, 20 boxes of Air pellets, 1 Bipod, 10 PDF flags, 3 PDF Badges, four boxes of Safety fuse (2000m/ 44 kg), 24000 sticks of Gelatin - 3000 kg, 100 kg (approx) Gunpowder, 2 Vehicle from the area.

Assam Rifles, "Friends of the Hill People" over the years reckoned to fight against the anti-national activities. This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activists. The operation's success would go a long way in the establishment of peace and harmony, it added. (ANI)

